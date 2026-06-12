Rock It! Nr. 154 ab dem 12.06.2026 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 154
INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Amberian Dawn • Bolan • Deep Purple • Dominum • Exodus • Fatal Vision • Harsh • Iconic • Jäst • Lalu • Lex Legion • Uwe Lulis Project • Jimmy Martin • Master Massive • Masterplan • Mondpalast • Moonspell • Pride Of Lions • Rock Justice • Ruthless • Sevendust • Spell • Spread Eagle • Teaze • Tesla • Vanden Plas
LIVE
• Nazareth
• Rock N‘ Loc Festival
SPECIALS
• Festival Special: Masters Of Rock 2026 • Firmenportrait: Frontiers Music
Und hier geht es zur Playlist mit unseren aktuellen Soundcheckteilnehmern auf Spotify: