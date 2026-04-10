Rock It! Nr. 153 ab dem 10.04.2026 im Handel

Veröffentlicht am 10. April 2026 | Einen Kommentar hinterlassen

Rock It! Nr. 153

INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Armored Saint • Robin Beck • Dan Byrne • John Corabi • Creye • Crimson Glory • The Dead Daisies • Evergrey • Fighter V • Frontline • Hardline • Lansdowne • Lovebites • Million • Myrath • Suzi Quatro • The Quill • Lord Francis Soto • Sweet
• Michael Sweet • Tabernis • Thundermother • Venom • Von Groove

STUDIO
• Dominum

LIVE
• Dynamite Night • Angus McSix • Warrior Soul

SPECIALS
• Festival Special: Rock N‘ Loc-Festival

Und hier geht es zur Playlist mit unseren aktuellen Soundcheckteilnehmern auf Spotify:

 

 

 

 

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