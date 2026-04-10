Rock It! Nr. 153 ab dem 10.04.2026 im Handel

Das Rock It! ist im gut sortierten Zeitschriftenhandel, an Tankstellen, an Kiosken und in Supermärkten erhältlich!

Oder gleich ein Abo abschließen – erhältlich in unserem Online-Shop (www./rock-it-shop.de )! Ihr verpasst nie wieder eine Ausgabe und habt diese in der Regel sogar 2 bis 3 Tage vor dem offiziellen Erstverkaufstag in euren Händen!