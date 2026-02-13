Rock It! Nr. 152 ab dem 13.02.2026 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 152
INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Joel Hoekstra’s 13 • Black Label Society • Black Swan • Blitz Union • The Deccan Traps • The Gems • It’sALie • Chez Kane
• Keys • Lion’s Share • Angus McSix • Michael Monroe • Axel Rudi Pell • Powerwolf • Francis Rossi • Stormzone • Temple Balls • Transatlantic Radio • Tyketto • Venus 5
LIVE
• Blast From The Past
• Francis Rossi
SPECIALS
• Tourtalk: Hannes van Dahl (Sabaton)
Und hier geht es zur Playlist mit unseren aktuellen Soundcheckteilnehmern auf Spotify: