Rock It! Nr. 151 ab dem 12.12.2025 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 151

INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Alter Bridge • Bite The Bullet • Bullet • Edenbridge • Fireborn •  Flames Of Heaven • Flying Circus • Gluecifer • Heavysaurus • Human Fortress • Lord Of The Lost • Megadeth • Memories Of Old • Rob Moratti • Rock Meets Classic • Spock’s Beard
• Tkillya

LIVE
• Helloween • Sabaton • Uriah Heep • Warrant

SPECIALS
• Jahrespoll der Rock It! Redaktion • Tourtalk: Fragkiskos Samoilis (Innerwish) • Weihnachtsverlosung • Zwischen den Zeilen: Piledriver – First Nations Rock 

Und hier geht es zur Playlist mit unseren aktuellen Soundcheckteilnehmern auf Spotify:

