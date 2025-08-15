Rock It! Nr. 149 ab dem 15.08.2025 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 149

INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Ambush • Joe Bonamassa • Crowne • Gabrielle De Val • Dragonsfire • Feuerschwanz • FM • Frayle • Hammer King • Headless • Helloween • Glenn Hughes • Knorkator • Martyr
• Mob Rules • Primal Fear • Rage • The Rasmus • Risen Atlantis • Rising Steel • Seasons In Black • Vicious Rumors • The Vintage Caravan • Year Of The Goat

LIVE
• Scorpions • Metalfest • Masters Of Rock • Orianthi

SPECIALS
• Tourtalk mit Markus Pohl (Mystic Prophecy)

Und hier geht es zur Playlist mit unseren aktuellen Soundcheckteilnehmern auf Spotify:

 

