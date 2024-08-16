Rock It! Nr. 143 ab dem 16.08.2024 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 143

INTERVIEWS & STORYS

• Blitzkrieg • D-A-D • The Dead Daisies • Deep Purple • Earth Lux • Eclipse • Find Me • Flotsam And Jetsam • Lord Of The Lost • Moggs Motel • Mono Inc. • The New Roses • Powerwolf

• Randale • Serious Black • Steelcity • Stryper • Mike Tramp • Victory • Charlotte Wessels • Wind Rose

LIVE

• Masters Of Rock • Metalfest

SPECIALS

• Glaubensfragen: Bernhard Weiss und Harry Oellers (Axxis)

Hear It! CD

1 POWERWOLF – We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints

2 SERIOUS BLACK – Take Your Life

3 VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Hellfire

4 CHARLOTTE WESSELS – Chasing Sunsets

5 BLITZKRIEG – The Spider

6 WIND ROSE – Rock And Stone

7 THE NEW ROSES – When You Fall In Love