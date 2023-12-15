Rock It! Nr. 139 ab dem 15.12.2023 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 139
Hear It! Vol. 130
INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Atack • Axenstar • Bad Touch • Dominum • Draconicon • Ektomorf • Exit Eden • Freakstorm • Gotus • Hitten • JohnRose • Magnum • Metalite • Neal Morse • Overland • Rock Meets Classic • Russel / Guns • Ruthless • Saxon • Scanner • Signum Regis • The Sonic Brewery • Sons Of Eternity • Terje • Therion • Robby Valentine
LIVE
• Demolition 23 • Mystic Prophecy
SPECIALS
• Große Weihnachtsverlosung 2023 • Jahrespoll der Rock It!-Redaktion • Tourtalk: Sharon Den Adel (Within Temptation)
Hear It! CD
1 DRAGONFORCE – Doomsday Party
2 DOMINUM – Hey Living People
3 MAGNUM – Blue Tango
4 SIGNUM REGIS – Daniel’s Prophecy
5 OVERLAND – Disconnected
6 FREAKSTORM – Fight To The End
7 ATACK – New Addiction