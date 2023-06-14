Rock It! Nr. 136 ab dem 14.06.2023 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 136

Hear It! Vol. 127



INTERVIEWS & STORYS

• Joel Hoekstra’s 13 • All For Metal • Arkona • Art Nation • Before The Dawn • Betontod • Bloodbound • Boys From Heaven • Cathalepsy • Degreed • Dying Phoenix • Eleine • Eloy • Extreme • Feuerschwanz • Fireborn • Formosa • Front Row Warriors • Girlschool • Hotwire • Jag Panzer • Kickhunter • Kikimora • Megaherz • Metal Church • Piledriver • Pride Of Lions • Prydain • Pyramaze • Raven • Renaissance Rock Orchestra • Rock Of Angels Records • Sergeant Steel • Sevendust • Roger Staffelbach • Stray Gods • Tailgunner • Tarchon Fist • The Defiants • Virgin Steele • Winterstorm • Withering Scorn • Wonders

STUDIO

• Primal Fear • Seraina Telli • U.D.O.

LIVE

• Mystic Prophecy • Rock Meets Classic

Hear It! CD

1 FEUERSCHWANZ – Bastard von Asgard

2 VIRGIN STEELE – A Song Of Possession (Edit)

3 POWERWOLF – Wolves Of War

4 TAILGUNNER – Crashdive

5 KICKHUNTER – Back And Free

6 MEGAHERZ – Alles Arschlöcher

7 PILEDRIVER – Rockwall (Live)