Rock It! Nr. 109 ab dem 12.12.2018 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 109

Hear It! Vol. 100

INTERVIEWS & STORYS

• Alcatrazz • Arion • Beast In Black • Blackdraft • Brothers Of Metal • Devil’s Hand • Double Crush Syndrome • Emigrate • Hermann Frank • Frozen Land

• Johnny Gioeli • Gotthard • Toby Hitchcock • Inglorious • Jetboy • Kalidia • Lost In Grey • Lovebites • Magic Dance • Magnum • Jerome Mazza • Metal Church • Dan Reed Network • Palace • Radiant • Raven • Kane Roberts • Rock Meets Classic • Sinbreed • Starbreaker • State Of Salazar • Virgin Steele

STUDIO

• Avantasia

LIVE

• Bonfire & Friends • Axel Rudi Pell • Powerwolf • The Rise Of Chaos Festival

• Threshold

SPECIALS

• Redaktionspoll • Tourtalk: Mit Hannes Braun (Kissin’ Dynamite) • Want It: Mit Michael Ehre (The Unity) • Große Weihnachtsverlosung mit über 200 Preisen

Hear It! CD

1 GOTTHARD – What I Wouldn’t Give

2 ARION – Unforgivable

3 BLACKDRAFT – Fight

4 TORIAN – Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken

5 METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers

6 BROTHERS OF METAL – Prophecy Of Ragnarök

7 DYSTOPOLIS – Metro (Edit)

8 KALIDIA – Frozen Throne