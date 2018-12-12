Rock It! Nr. 109 ab dem 12.12.2018 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 109
Hear It! Vol. 100
INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• Alcatrazz • Arion • Beast In Black • Blackdraft • Brothers Of Metal • Devil’s Hand • Double Crush Syndrome • Emigrate • Hermann Frank • Frozen Land
• Johnny Gioeli • Gotthard • Toby Hitchcock • Inglorious • Jetboy • Kalidia • Lost In Grey • Lovebites • Magic Dance • Magnum • Jerome Mazza • Metal Church • Dan Reed Network • Palace • Radiant • Raven • Kane Roberts • Rock Meets Classic • Sinbreed • Starbreaker • State Of Salazar • Virgin Steele
STUDIO
• Avantasia
LIVE
• Bonfire & Friends • Axel Rudi Pell • Powerwolf • The Rise Of Chaos Festival
• Threshold
SPECIALS
• Redaktionspoll • Tourtalk: Mit Hannes Braun (Kissin’ Dynamite) • Want It: Mit Michael Ehre (The Unity) • Große Weihnachtsverlosung mit über 200 Preisen
Hear It! CD
1 GOTTHARD – What I Wouldn’t Give
2 ARION – Unforgivable
3 BLACKDRAFT – Fight
4 TORIAN – Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken
5 METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers
6 BROTHERS OF METAL – Prophecy Of Ragnarök
7 DYSTOPOLIS – Metro (Edit)
8 KALIDIA – Frozen Throne