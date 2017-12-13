Rock It! Nr. 103 ab dem 13.12.2017 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 103
Hear It! Vol. 94
INTERVIEWS & STORYS
• 3 Wishes • Ammunition • Annihilator • Anvil • Arrayan Path • Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons • Eric Cohen • Down ’n‘ Outz• Eisley / Goldy • Hammerfall • Jono • Leaves‘ Eyes • Licence • Lione / Conti • Magnum • Midriff • Operation: Mindcrime • Pretty Boy Floyd • Psychedelic Witchcraft • Raintimes • Ram • Reveal • Rock Meets Classic • Santa Cruz • Joe Satriani • Scorpions • Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins • Rick Springfield • Vailla Fudge • Jessica Wolff
Studio
• Michael Schenker
Live
• Helloween • Metal Crash Festival • The New Roses
Specials
• Readaktionspoll • Tourtalk mit Nathan James (Inglorious, Ex-TSO)
• Weihnachtsverlosung • Zwischen dem Zeilen Mark Tornillo (Accept)
Hear It! CD
1 ANVIL – Ego
2 PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Ringleader
3 MIDRIFF – Walls Down
4 HELLOWEEN – Pumpkins United
5 MAGNUM – Peaches And Cream
6 JESSICA WOLFF – War
7 LICENCE – Don’t Touch The Light