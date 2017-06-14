Rock It! Nr. 100 Jubiläumsausgabe ab dem 14.06.2017 im Handel

Rock It! Nr. 100

Hear It! Vol. 91

INTERVIEWS & STORYS

• 42 Decibel • Adrenaline Mob • All 4 1 • Beasto Blanco • Blind Guardian • The Boyscout • Cellar Darling • Custard • Danzig • Dragonforce • Edguy • The Ferrymen • Galderia • Hell Or Highwater • Steve Hill • Iced Earth • Itchy • Jorn • Kneipenterroristen • Manilla Road • Mr. Big • Nachtgreif • Ohrenfeindt • Orden Ogan • Primal Fear • Pristine • Purpendicular • Radiation Romeos • Rage • Rebellious Spirit • Riverdogs • Secret Sphere

• Seether • Shadowman • Silver Dust • Stahlmann • Taz Taylor Band • Ten

• Tigersclaw • Tytan • Übergas • Wind Rose

Studio

• Accept • The New Roses • Serious Black

Live

• Frontiers Rock Festival • Iron Maiden • Kiss • Kissin‘ Dynamite • Rock Meets Classic • Sinner • Treat

Specials

• Glaubensfragen • Zwischen dem Zeilen • Die 100 besten Scheiben von 1976 – 1995 (Teil 1)

Hear It! CD

1 EDGUY – Ravenblack

2 ORDEN OGAN – Fields Of Sorrow

3 JORN – Love Is The Remedy

4 RAGE – Blackened Karma

5 THE FERRYMEN – Still Standing Up

6 THE BOYSCOUT – Hey Billy

7 ALL 4 1 – After The Rain

8 BLIND GUARDIAN – Mirror Mirror (Live